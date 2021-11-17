Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

BNR stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,607. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of -1.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 12,960.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 155,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,753,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen began coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

