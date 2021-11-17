Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,607. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of -1.79. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 44.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 12,960.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 155,785 shares in the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

