C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Shares Down 0.1%

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 12,762 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 8,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3249 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.

CP Pokphand Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food.

