C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Shares Down 0.1%

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 12,762 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 8,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3249 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.

About C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY)

CP Pokphand Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food.

