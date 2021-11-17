Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $184.25

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $184.25 and last traded at $184.25, with a volume of 13 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.08.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $219,606.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,135,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,332,333.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,774 shares of company stock valued at $27,967,701. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.