CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CAE has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in CAE by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after buying an additional 4,067,096 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in CAE by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,331,000 after buying an additional 2,872,188 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,416,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CAE by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,289,000 after buying an additional 1,086,830 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in CAE by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,365,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after buying an additional 812,088 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

