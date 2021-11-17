Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Caesarstone worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 533.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 162.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ CSTE opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.83. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

