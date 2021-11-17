Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.19

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and traded as low as $5.18. Cairn Energy shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 208 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRNCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cairn Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

