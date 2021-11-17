Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,986,900 shares, a growth of 161.2% from the October 14th total of 760,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CXBMF opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

