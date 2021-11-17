California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xencor were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xencor by 335.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 468,766 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 1,130.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 160,542 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Xencor by 44.7% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 340,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,195,000 after acquiring an additional 104,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Xencor by 234.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 71,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Xencor stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -376.30 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

