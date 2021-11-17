California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 19,768 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 262,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,768 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $889,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 427,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after buying an additional 188,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after buying an additional 1,818,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.98. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.76%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

