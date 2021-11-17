California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,000 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Carpenter Technology worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 568,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after acquiring an additional 36,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after acquiring an additional 746,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 332,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,286 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRS opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.83. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

