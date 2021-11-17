Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calix alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of Calix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CALX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in Calix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Calix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Calix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Calix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.