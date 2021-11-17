Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

CALX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Westpark Capital upped their price objective on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,929 shares of company stock worth $14,715,265. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Calix in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Calix by 70.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Calix in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Calix in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Calix by 261.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALX stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,766. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. Calix has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $76.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calix will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

