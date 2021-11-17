Callisto Network (CLO) One Day Volume Tops $61,899.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $26.65 million and approximately $61,899.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,249.44 or 0.07089122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00084762 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

