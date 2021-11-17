Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,783 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 12,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $23,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE CPE opened at $63.72 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.68.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.