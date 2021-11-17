Calvin H. Knowlton Sells 46,672 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 46,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $604,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. 817,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.90. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

