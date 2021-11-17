Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from C$61.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$160.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.69.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,086,872. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.49. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$27.32 and a 52 week high of C$55.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74.

In related news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total value of C$501,100.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,745 shares in the company, valued at C$1,341,333.44. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total value of C$427,764.21. Insiders have sold 193,972 shares of company stock valued at $9,255,903 over the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

