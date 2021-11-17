Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $82.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canadian Pacific, which is likely to acquire Kansas City Southern next year, is suffering due to the escalation in operating expenses (up 8% in the first nine months of 2021). With fuel costs increasing as oil prices move north, operating expenses are likely to be high in fourth-quarter 2021 too. This is likely to hurt the bottom line. Elevated capital expenses are likely to play spoilsport as well. The company's decision to trim its volume growth outlook for 2021 does not bode well. However, improvement in freight revenues owing to the gradual recovery in freight-market conditions is impressive. We are also encouraged by the company’s decision to pay dividends even in the current uncertain scenario. Evidently, the company paid dividends worth C$380 million in the first nine months of 2021, up 12.1% from the comparable period of 2020.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.19 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average is $74.28.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 16.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937,349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after buying an additional 27,278,434 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,085,279,000 after buying an additional 138,999 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,870,961,000 after buying an additional 9,070,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after buying an additional 2,308,635 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

