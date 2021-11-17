Capri (CPRI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Capri (NYSE: CPRI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/8/2021 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Capri Holdings have risen and outpaced the industry in the year-to-date period, thanks to its operational initiatives. The company has been deploying resources to expand offerings, upgrade distribution, create seamless omni-channel and digital capabilities, and deepen customer engagement. Capri Holdings reported better-than-anticipated second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines improved year on year. The company was encouraged by the performance of all three luxury brands. Impressively, management raised fiscal year revenues and earnings view. Consumers’ return to active social lifestyle has spurred demand, and Capri Holdings looks well-poised to tap the same. Management now envisions revenues to be approximately $5.4 billion for fiscal 2022 compared with the previous forecast of $5.3 billion.”

11/4/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.

11/4/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $90.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Capri Holdings have risen and outpaced the industry in the year-to-date period, thanks to its operational initiatives. The company has been deploying resources to expand offerings, upgrade distribution, create seamless omni-channel capabilities and deepen customer engagement. Capri Holdings reported better-than-anticipated first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines improved year on year. The company was encouraged by the performance of all three luxury brands. Impressively, management raised fiscal year revenues and earnings view. Consumers’ return to active social lifestyle has spurred demand, and Capri Holdings looks well-poised to tap the same. However, higher operating expenses is a concern. Also, pandemic-led headwinds like delays in receiving merchandise and temporary closures are a drag.”

CPRI opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.06. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 597,861 shares of company stock worth $39,003,193 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Capri by 6.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 0.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Capri by 2.7% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

