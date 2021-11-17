CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 2,181 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,785 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,476 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 35.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

Shares of AMAT opened at $157.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.68. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.06 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

