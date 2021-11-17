CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 513 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,666,845,000 after acquiring an additional 788,524 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,358,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $800,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,232 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,216,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $779,281,000 after acquiring an additional 317,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,231,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $630,384,000 after acquiring an additional 100,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.65.

NYSE:IFF opened at $152.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 124.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.94 and a twelve month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

