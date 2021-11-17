CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 46 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,863,000 after acquiring an additional 340,701 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after acquiring an additional 255,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $983,083,000 after buying an additional 247,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,829,000 after buying an additional 242,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $214,898,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

Shares of ISRG opened at $361.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.01 billion, a PE ratio of 77.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,547,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

