CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 260,401 shares of company stock worth $29,709,366. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $117.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $226.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

