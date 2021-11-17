CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Altria Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after buying an additional 111,161 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Altria Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 116,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

