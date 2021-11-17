CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 303,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,621,000 after purchasing an additional 43,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.14.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $259.04 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.