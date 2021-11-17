CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,162 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 150,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.32.

TJX stock opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.12 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.35. The firm has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

