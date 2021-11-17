CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 1,551 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.