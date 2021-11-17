Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Gap Down to $26.00

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $25.14. Cardiovascular Systems shares last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 1,104 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSII shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.64.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth about $3,866,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth about $187,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 69.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after buying an additional 162,229 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth about $230,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.