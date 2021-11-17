Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 6,973 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $13,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $124.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.74. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $118.23 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

