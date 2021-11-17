Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $11.43 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter worth about $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter worth about $14,394,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Square by 11.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Square by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,160 shares of company stock worth $22,283,884. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

SQ opened at $241.09 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.12 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.64. The firm has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 222.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

