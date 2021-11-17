Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Sprout Social accounts for approximately 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $25,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after purchasing an additional 753,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,153,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,793,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,401,000 after purchasing an additional 123,520 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,790,000 after acquiring an additional 915,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,025,000 after acquiring an additional 222,458 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $690,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $3,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,698 shares of company stock valued at $24,829,536. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $132.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -288.33 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.50.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

