Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,730 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $18,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,396.60.

In related news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $25,575,935 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,528.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,033.40 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,477.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,431.49.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

