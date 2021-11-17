Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €18.26 ($21.48).

CA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Carrefour in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.90 ($17.53) target price on Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

CA traded down €0.32 ($0.38) on Friday, hitting €15.93 ($18.74). The company had a trading volume of 2,474,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. Carrefour has a 12-month low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 12-month high of €23.68 ($27.86). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.26.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

