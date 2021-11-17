Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $609,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Altria Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 121,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,062.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 51.4% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.