Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.