Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 257,004 Shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,004 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its position in 26 Capital Acquisition by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition by 3.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 374,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADER opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

