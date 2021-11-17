Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) Short Interest Update

Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 283,100 shares, a growth of 1,438.6% from the October 14th total of 18,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,383,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cascade Acquisition by 351.8% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 972,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 757,406 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $499,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cascade Acquisition by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 207,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,806 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAS stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Cascade Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

