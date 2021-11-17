Cascades Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cascades in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAS. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.79.

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$14.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$13.06 and a 12-month high of C$18.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23.

In other news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.72, for a total transaction of C$325,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 445,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,010,554.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

