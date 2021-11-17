CCUniverse Achieves Market Cap of $18,089.96 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 17th. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $18,089.96 and approximately $2.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005238 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007894 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000159 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

