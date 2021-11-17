Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.85

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 2918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

CLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 294.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 23,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 42.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 21.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

