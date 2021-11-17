Celina M. Scally Sells 1,283 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $39,465.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of APR opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. Apria, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APR. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth approximately $3,491,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

