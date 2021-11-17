CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.42

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.42 and traded as high as $2.58. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 4,796,364 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.
About CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.