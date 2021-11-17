CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.42

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.42 and traded as high as $2.58. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 4,796,364 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.