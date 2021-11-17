Centerra Gold Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$10.50 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.11.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

