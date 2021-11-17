Centric Cash Price Hits $0.0003 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centric Cash has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Centric Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001526 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 95.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00023989 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

