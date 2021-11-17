Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 1,386.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the second quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 18.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Century Casinos Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

