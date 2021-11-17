Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Insider John Renger Sells 55,000 Shares

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,192,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 2.47. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.