Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of CERE stock opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 2.47.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,192,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 61,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,753,826.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

