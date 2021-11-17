CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,684,695 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $65.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CF. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.