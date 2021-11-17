Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives $24.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.81.

Several brokerages have commented on CHNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $826.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 174.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 170,393 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 25.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,691.3% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 53,340 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 724.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 112,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 16.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

