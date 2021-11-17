Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Purchases $126,938.36 in Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 41,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $126,938.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $3.26. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,532. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.15.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the period. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

